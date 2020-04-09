All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 1320 N 10th St Ste 150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
1320 N 10th St Ste 150
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1320 N 10th St Ste 150

1320 North 10th Street · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1320 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 242929

Great office location off 10th and Nyssa in McAllen. Modern office space with frontage to 10th st. Close to major banks, restaurants and shopping centers. Low price, base rent includes water and trash service, just connect your light and move in! Deposit to be one months rent and at least a 12 month contract.

RENT $1800/ DEP $1800
CALL IN TODAY TO SET UP A TOUR!!
EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242929
Property Id 242929

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have any available units?
1320 N 10th St Ste 150 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 N 10th St Ste 150 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 offer parking?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have a pool?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have accessible units?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 N 10th St Ste 150 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1320 N 10th St Ste 150?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity