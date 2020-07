Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet & large bath with separate tub and shower. Both guest bedrooms are off the front door entryway. The double attached garage has shelves for storage. Offered fully furnished ( 3rd bedroom will have new furniture delivered July 18th). Water softener and reverse osmosis system, No Pets Allowed.