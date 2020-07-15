All apartments in Hidalgo County
Find more places like 3605 Valeria St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidalgo County, TX
/
3605 Valeria St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

3605 Valeria St

3605 Valeria St · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3605 Valeria St, Hidalgo County, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $790 · Avail. now

$790

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 137260

Actual address
3605 VALERIA St. Edinburg, TX 78541

Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place" will be on the left side hand.

APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

Summer is around the corner move in to one of our 24 BRAND NEW UNITS. Great location, on north MonMack RD, passing Schunior and Chapin RD. NEW subdivision "MONMACK PLACE" on the left side on Valeria St. Near by B. L. Garza Middle School, UTRGV, future TX. A&M Campus, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and quick access to 107. Beautiful high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with private backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, microwave, pantry, 2 assigned carport per unit and most importantly WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!!!
Call us today to tell you more!!!!

No light services included.
Units are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.
2 bedroom / 2 bath $790 Rent and $600 Deposit -
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137260
Property Id 137260

(RLNE5900632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Valeria St have any available units?
3605 Valeria St has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3605 Valeria St have?
Some of 3605 Valeria St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Valeria St currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Valeria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Valeria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Valeria St is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Valeria St offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Valeria St offers parking.
Does 3605 Valeria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Valeria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Valeria St have a pool?
No, 3605 Valeria St does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Valeria St have accessible units?
No, 3605 Valeria St does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Valeria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Valeria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Valeria St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Valeria St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3605 Valeria St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road
Mission, TX 78572
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St
Mission, TX 78572
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd
Pharr, TX 78577
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road
Pharr, TX 78577

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXBrownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXKingsville, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
Edcouch, TXSouth Padre Island, TXPort Isabel, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity