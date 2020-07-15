Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 137260



Actual address

3605 VALERIA St. Edinburg, TX 78541



Located N of 107 on MonMack RD. passing Chapin St. Subdivision "MonMack Place" will be on the left side hand.



APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023



Summer is around the corner move in to one of our 24 BRAND NEW UNITS. Great location, on north MonMack RD, passing Schunior and Chapin RD. NEW subdivision "MONMACK PLACE" on the left side on Valeria St. Near by B. L. Garza Middle School, UTRGV, future TX. A&M Campus, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and quick access to 107. Beautiful high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with private backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, microwave, pantry, 2 assigned carport per unit and most importantly WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!!!

Call us today to tell you more!!!!



No light services included.

Units are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.

2 bedroom / 2 bath $790 Rent and $600 Deposit -

