5502 Alquds Avenue

Beautiful custom built home on 1/2 acre. What a find just minutes from Edinburg and Dr.'s Hospital. Such an easy home to see. Large living areas perfect for entertaining. Exceptional construction. Many extra energy efficient features. Also, a large guest room with some handicap features in the bath. The floors are beautiful stone and the huge lot is ideal for a pool or playing soccer. Very tall decorative ceilings. Two office areas. Lots of light and big windows throughout. Easy to see.