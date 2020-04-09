All apartments in Edinburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5502 Alquds Avenue

5502 Alquos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5502 Alquos Avenue, Edinburg, TX 78539

Amenities

pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Beautiful custom built home on 1/2 acre. What a find just minutes from Edinburg and Dr.'s Hospital. Such an easy home to see. Large living areas perfect for entertaining. Exceptional construction. Many extra energy efficient features. Also, a large guest room with some handicap features in the bath. The floors are beautiful stone and the huge lot is ideal for a pool or playing soccer. Very tall decorative ceilings. Two office areas. Lots of light and big windows throughout. Easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have any available units?
5502 Alquds Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edinburg, TX.
Is 5502 Alquds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Alquds Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Alquds Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5502 Alquds Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue offer parking?
No, 5502 Alquds Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Alquds Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5502 Alquds Avenue has a pool.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 5502 Alquds Avenue has accessible units.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Alquds Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5502 Alquds Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5502 Alquds Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
