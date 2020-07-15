All apartments in Edinburg
512 Newport Ave
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

512 Newport Ave

512 Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
range
oven
MOVE INTO A NEW TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 MONTH FREE!! - Property Id: 130135

Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!!

PLEASE APPLY WITH RENT NOW RGV IN OFFICE OR ON OUR WEBSITE! www.rentnowrgv.com

   !!!!ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT!!!!!

512 Newport Ave #3- 3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATH/ REGULAR PATIO

                         $1225 RENT/$1225 DEPOSIT

2 Covered assigned parking spaces
private enclosed yard space
Open concept
Spacious closets in each room
Grey Porcelain counter tops
Appliances Included

Near 10th St., The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, The Courthouse, HEB, Gold's Gym , Shopping centers and more ...

No water or light services included.
No pets allowed.
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5517
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 -OFFICE LOCATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130135
Property Id 130135

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

