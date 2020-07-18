507 Downing Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN TODAY!!!



New 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENTS in "MonMack Landing" Gated Community!!!

Off 107 on Monmack RD --- Sprague St and S McColl Rd.



507 Downing , Edinburg Tx 78539



2 BEDROOM 2 BATH

$900 MONTH / $ 500 DEPOSIT



2 Covered assigned parking spaces

private enclosed yard space

Open concept

Spacious closets in each room

Washer and Dryer included

Quarts counter tops

Stainless steel appliances



No water or light services included.

Units are pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply.



Pets must be less then 20 lbs with a one time fee of $150 per pet!



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY



RENT NOW RGV



956-627-5506



rentnowrgv@gmail.com



1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



____________________________________________________________



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



DISCLAIMER

All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed. All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price. Please call the office to request current information. Photos for illustration purposes only, may not reflect the actual unit color, counters or conditions. You agree that by using this website you hold harmless First Choice Realty, International Productive Properties, landlords and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.



(RLNE5902836)