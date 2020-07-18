All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 507 Downing Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
507 Downing Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

507 Downing Ave

507 Downing Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edinburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

507 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN TODAY!!!

New 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENTS in "MonMack Landing" Gated Community!!!
Off 107 on Monmack RD --- Sprague St and S McColl Rd.

507 Downing , Edinburg Tx 78539

2 BEDROOM 2 BATH
$900 MONTH / $ 500 DEPOSIT

2 Covered assigned parking spaces
private enclosed yard space
Open concept
Spacious closets in each room
Washer and Dryer included
Quarts counter tops
Stainless steel appliances

No water or light services included.
Units are pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply.

Pets must be less then 20 lbs with a one time fee of $150 per pet!

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

DISCLAIMER
All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed.  All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price. Please call the office to request current information.  Photos for illustration purposes only, may not reflect the actual unit color, counters or conditions.  You agree that by using this website you hold harmless First Choice Realty, International Productive Properties, landlords and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.

(RLNE5902836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Downing Ave have any available units?
507 Downing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edinburg, TX.
What amenities does 507 Downing Ave have?
Some of 507 Downing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Downing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Downing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Downing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Downing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 507 Downing Ave offer parking?
Yes, 507 Downing Ave offers parking.
Does 507 Downing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Downing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Downing Ave have a pool?
No, 507 Downing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 Downing Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Downing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Downing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Downing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Downing Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Downing Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive
Edinburg, TX 78539
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539

Similar Pages

Edinburg 1 BedroomsEdinburg 2 Bedrooms
Edinburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdinburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Edinburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXBrownsville, TXMission, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXEdcouch, TX