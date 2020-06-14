418 Newport Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking new construction

MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!!

Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision.



418 Newport Dr.

Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 townhouses with over 1,400 sq ft brand new construction each for you to enjoy! Units feature porcelain tile floors, granite counters, laminate wood vinyl floors, master walk-in closet, beautiful stainless steel appliances. These units are very spacious and have private patios with grass plus front covered parking. Monmack Landing is a premier luxury gated community that offers a great location North of University Dr. and Monmack.



No water or light service included.



Trash service is included.



RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506



TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and Apartments.



To qualify bring your Texas DL or ID, One months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record, Criminal Background (Felonies).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3991353)