410 Downing Avenue

Looking for modern living in a new gated community close to UTRGV, Trenton & 10th St Shops, HEB, Walmart and tons of Restaurants? Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! Beautiful modern finishes like ceramic wood tile floors, fresh white & gray color scheme, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish light fixtures, decorative tile & vaulted ceilings! Open floor plan, with plenty of space. Schedule your appointment today! Pets allowed with restrictions.

