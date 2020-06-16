All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 410 Downing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
410 Downing Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:22 AM

410 Downing Avenue

410 Downing Ave · (956) 225-4159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edinburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

410 Downing Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for modern living in a new gated community close to UTRGV, Trenton & 10th St Shops, HEB, Walmart and tons of Restaurants? Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! Beautiful modern finishes like ceramic wood tile floors, fresh white & gray color scheme, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish light fixtures, decorative tile & vaulted ceilings! Open floor plan, with plenty of space. Schedule your appointment today! Pets allowed with restrictions.
Ready to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Downing Avenue have any available units?
410 Downing Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 410 Downing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Downing Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Downing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Downing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 410 Downing Avenue offer parking?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 410 Downing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Downing Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Downing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Downing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Downing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Downing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 410 Downing Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive
Edinburg, TX 78539

Similar Pages

Edinburg 1 BedroomsEdinburg 2 Bedrooms
Edinburg Apartments with ParkingEdinburg Apartments with Pool
Edinburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity