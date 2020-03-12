All apartments in Edinburg
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:46 PM

3315 N Audrey Lane

3315 Audrey Ln · (956) 212-0292
Location

3315 Audrey Ln, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very well clean kept house for those who like the privacy of living in a home . This spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a split bedroom floor plan and ab open concept makes for an ideal living space. Features include warm neural colors through-out
kitchen with plenty of storage space, large closets, tiled floors, covered patio, storage shed, and a large back yard that could easily accommodate a swing set. Great location, off 107 in close proximity to University. Call 956-212-0292 for your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have any available units?
3315 N Audrey Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3315 N Audrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3315 N Audrey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 N Audrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane offer parking?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have a pool?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 N Audrey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 N Audrey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
