Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

3312 Sandie Lane

3312 Sandie Lane · (956) 607-8645
Location

3312 Sandie Lane, Edinburg, TX 78542

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/huge Fenced in backyard! Bright and spacious living spaces with tile floors throughout. This neat and tidy home features a sizable master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, with a breakfast bar. This home is well maintained and freshly painted so you can move straight in and relax. Additional features include kitchen appliances, security and sprinkler system, This home is conveniently located near schools, Supermarket, Restaurants/shopping and expressway! Please call for more details. This lovely rental home will NOT last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Sandie Lane have any available units?
3312 Sandie Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3312 Sandie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Sandie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Sandie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane offer parking?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane have a pool?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Sandie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Sandie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
