Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Clean well kept home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths . This home features an open floor plan with split bedroom set up, neutral colors through-out, tiled floors, a screen patio, a storage shed , a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, washer-dryer hookups and a good size yard for entertaining. Great location off 107 in close proximity to the University. Sorry no pets allowed. Call to schedule your appointment today. 956-212-0292