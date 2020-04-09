All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 2213 N. Opal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
2213 N. Opal St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

2213 N. Opal St

2213 Opal Street · (956) 257-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edinburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2213 Opal Street, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 N. Opal St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v969iu84Fq0

3Bed/2Bath conveniently located in a private quiet neighborhood very close to schools, shopping, university, etc. Inside: tile flooring throughout, vault ceilings, a living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features all the appliances that stay for your convenience and use all set against beautiful wood cabinets. The dining area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. The Bedrooms are amply-sized that all have double walk-in closets in master bedroom, large windows and fans in every room. If you are reading this, Please do not wait, apply online today! - our homes do not last long once advertised!

Rent: $1200.00
Deposit: $1200.00

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2008
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: 1244

PET RULE: Pets Negotiable!
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v969iu84Fq0

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* Required Tenant liability insurance
* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE4458126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 N. Opal St have any available units?
2213 N. Opal St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2213 N. Opal St have?
Some of 2213 N. Opal St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 N. Opal St currently offering any rent specials?
2213 N. Opal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 N. Opal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 N. Opal St is pet friendly.
Does 2213 N. Opal St offer parking?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not offer parking.
Does 2213 N. Opal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 N. Opal St have a pool?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not have a pool.
Does 2213 N. Opal St have accessible units?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 N. Opal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 N. Opal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 N. Opal St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2213 N. Opal St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive
Edinburg, TX 78539

Similar Pages

Edinburg 1 BedroomsEdinburg 2 Bedrooms
Edinburg Apartments with ParkingEdinburg Apartments with Pool
Edinburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity