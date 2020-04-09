Amenities

2213 N. Opal St Available 06/01/20 3Bed/2Bath Edinburg TX (Monmack & W. Mile 17 1/2 rd) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v969iu84Fq0



3Bed/2Bath conveniently located in a private quiet neighborhood very close to schools, shopping, university, etc. Inside: tile flooring throughout, vault ceilings, a living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features all the appliances that stay for your convenience and use all set against beautiful wood cabinets. The dining area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. The Bedrooms are amply-sized that all have double walk-in closets in master bedroom, large windows and fans in every room. If you are reading this, Please do not wait, apply online today! - our homes do not last long once advertised!



Rent: $1200.00

Deposit: $1200.00



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 2008

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: 1244



PET RULE: Pets Negotiable!

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v969iu84Fq0



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* Required Tenant liability insurance

* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



