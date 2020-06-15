All apartments in Edinburg
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1923 Lemon Tree Ct

1923 Lemon Tree Ct · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 LEMON TREE CT · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2103 LEMON TREE CT · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!!
Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED
(Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer)
Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX

Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson Rd, turn North on Lemon Tree Court.

Great homes with patio and plenty of living area. Enjoy these 2 Bedroom with 2 bath! All tile floors and counters, very nice custom kitchens that include appliances. Washer and Dryer hook-ups, a must see!

Almost never available its your chance to get one of these cozy homes in a great quiet neighborhood.

There is a private patio for every unit.

Rent $975/Deposit $600

Tile/Formica Counters
Appliances Included
All tile floors
Large Private Patio

Great Location off Closner BUS 281 and Freddy Gonzalez
Private Street Community
No water or light services included
This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY TODAY!!
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
RENTNOWRGV@GMAIL.COM
____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

(RLNE5182538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

