1923 Lemon Tree Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!!

Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx

ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED

(Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer)

Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX



Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson Rd, turn North on Lemon Tree Court.



Great homes with patio and plenty of living area. Enjoy these 2 Bedroom with 2 bath! All tile floors and counters, very nice custom kitchens that include appliances. Washer and Dryer hook-ups, a must see!



Almost never available its your chance to get one of these cozy homes in a great quiet neighborhood.



There is a private patio for every unit.



Rent $975/Deposit $600



Tile/Formica Counters

Appliances Included

All tile floors

Large Private Patio



Great Location off Closner BUS 281 and Freddy Gonzalez

Private Street Community

No water or light services included

This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY TODAY!!

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506



TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

RENTNOWRGV@GMAIL.COM

____________________________________________________________



Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.



To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).



(RLNE5182538)