1923 Lemon Tree Ct

Amenities
Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED
(Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer)
Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX
Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson Rd, turn North on Lemon Tree Court.
Great homes with patio and plenty of living area. Enjoy these 2 Bedroom with 2 bath! All tile floors and counters, very nice custom kitchens that include appliances. Washer and Dryer hook-ups, a must see!
Almost never available its your chance to get one of these cozy homes in a great quiet neighborhood.
There is a private patio for every unit.
Rent $975/Deposit $600
Tile/Formica Counters
Appliances Included
All tile floors
Large Private Patio
Great Location off Closner BUS 281 and Freddy Gonzalez
Private Street Community
No water or light services included
This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.
Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.
To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
(RLNE5182538)