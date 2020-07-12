Neighborhood Guide: Corpus Christi

Check out the top neighborhoods in Corpus Christi for renting an apartment: South Side, Bay Area, Central City and more

Apartment List
/
TX
/
corpus christi
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:45 AM
  1. 1. South Side
    See all 169 apartments in South Side
    Verified

    1 of 17

    Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
    28 Units Available
    South Side
    Sage Corpus Christi
    5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
    Studio
    $883
    574 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,090
    830 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,397
    1125 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
    $
    28 Units Available
    South Side
    Breakers Coastal
    4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,072
    704 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,322
    984 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. Bay Area
    See all 171 apartments in Bay Area
    Verified

    1 of 18

    Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
    $
    19 Units Available
    Bay Area
    South Bay
    1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,211
    779 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,476
    1218 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 12

    Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
    39 Units Available
    Bay Area
    Baypoint Apartments
    1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $952
    749 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,033
    1102 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,863
    1385 sqft
  3. 3. Central City
    See all 163 apartments in Central City
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
    18 Units Available
    Central City
    Costa Tarragona
    2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $657
    707 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $791
    939 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $912
    1123 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 30

    Last updated July 12 at 06:03am
    9 Units Available
    Central City
    Bay Vista Pointe
    802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,075
    688 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,545
    1132 sqft
  4. 4. Northwest Corpus Christi
    See all 138 apartments in Northwest Corpus Christi
    Verified

    1 of 46

    Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
    Contact for Availability
    Northwest Corpus Christi
    The Current at 37
    10113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,001
    675 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,311
    970 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,624
    1150 sqft

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Northwest Corpus Christi
    702 S. Clarkwood #52
    702 S Clarkwood Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $900
    980 sqft
  5. 5. Flour Bluff
    See all 104 apartments in Flour Bluff
    Verified

    1 of 12

    Last updated July 12 at 06:19am
    4 Units Available
    Flour Bluff
    The Bay Club Apartments
    9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $770
    663 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,025
    878 sqft

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Flour Bluff
    2254 SUSSEX DR.
    2254 Sussex Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,500
    1542 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Bay Area
Calallen
Central City
Flour Bluff
Northwest Corpus Christi
South Side