Neighborhood Guide: Corpus Christi

- 1. South SideSee all 169 apartments in South SideVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 10:39am28 Units AvailableSouth SideSage Corpus Christi5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TXStudio$883574 sqft1 Bedroom$1,090830 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3971125 sqftVerified
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 10:39am$28 Units AvailableSouth SideBreakers Coastal4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$1,072704 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,322984 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 2. Bay AreaSee all 171 apartments in Bay AreaVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 10:39am$19 Units AvailableBay AreaSouth Bay1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$1,211779 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4761218 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 10:39am39 Units AvailableBay AreaBaypoint Apartments1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$952749 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,0331102 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,8631385 sqft
- 3. Central CitySee all 163 apartments in Central CityVerified
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 03:33am18 Units AvailableCentral CityCosta Tarragona2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$657707 sqft2 Bedrooms$791939 sqft3 Bedrooms$9121123 sqftVerified
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 06:03am9 Units AvailableCentral CityBay Vista Pointe802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$1,075688 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5451132 sqft
- 4. Northwest Corpus ChristiSee all 138 apartments in Northwest Corpus ChristiVerified
1 of 46Last updated July 9 at 09:04pmContact for AvailabilityNorthwest Corpus ChristiThe Current at 3710113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$1,001675 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,311970 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6241150 sqft
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableNorthwest Corpus Christi702 S. Clarkwood #52702 S Clarkwood Rd, Corpus Christi, TX2 BedroomsAsk3 Bedrooms$900980 sqft
- 5. Flour BluffSee all 104 apartments in Flour BluffVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 06:19am4 Units AvailableFlour BluffThe Bay Club Apartments9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX1 Bedroom$770663 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,025878 sqft
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableFlour Bluff2254 SUSSEX DR.2254 Sussex Dr, Corpus Christi, TX3 Bedrooms$1,5001542 sqft