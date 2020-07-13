/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Clute, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$507
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
140 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Results within 1 mile of Clute
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
41 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Clute
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
32 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.
Results within 10 miles of Clute
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Westport
121 Clements St, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Westport Apartments. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Angleton, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Last updated July 13 at 05:00am
8 Units Available
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Cambridge
301 Cannan Dr, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
936 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living in excellently maintained apartment homes, outstanding amenities, and a convenient location are just a few of the benefits of making the Cambridge Apartments Angleton your home.
