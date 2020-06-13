Apartment List
158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX

Finding an apartment in Cinco Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$927
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$937
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
32 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Cinco Ranch
22 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Memorial Parkway
40 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
9 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
16 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
35 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
36 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
213 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
69 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
18 Units Available
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1429 sqft
Courtyards with hammocks and putting greens. Resort-style pool with water features, sun shelf. Fully equipped gym with cardio and strength-training equipment. Upscale interiors with granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring and textured walls. Fast access to I-10/Katy Freeway.
22 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
City Guide for Cinco Ranch, TX

The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.

Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cinco Ranch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cinco Ranch, TX

Finding an apartment in Cinco Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

