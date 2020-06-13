158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX
The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.
Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.
Having trouble with Craigslist Cinco Ranch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Finding an apartment in Cinco Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.