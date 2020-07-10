/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:00 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,245
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$971
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1041 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
32 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
31 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
108 Units Available
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1096 sqft
Come home to a life of ease at Elation at Grandway West! Our Katy luxury apartments offer everything our residents need with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
203 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
116 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
29 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
