Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX

Finding an apartment in Canyon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2611 14th Ave.
2611 14th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
2611 14th Ave. Available 07/17/20 2611 14th Ave, Canyon TX - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath coming available soon! Pictures coming soon (RLNE5626500)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 22nd St
510 22nd Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 Bed/ 1 Bath House - Property Id: 296590 This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is full of character.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
506 4th St
506 4th Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Newly updated, central HVAC, granite counters, updated bathroom. Landlord pays water & maintains yard. Offered by Lyons Realty
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Puckett Place
12 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6525 Garwood Rd
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
6525 Garwood Rd Available 06/15/20 6525 Garwood Rd. - Photos coming soon (RLNE5840173)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
5316 Fulton
5316 Fulton Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
- Homes (RLNE5796279)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8202 Laredo Trl
8202 Laredo Trail, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2399 sqft
8202 Laredo - $1695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $1995 Sales Price: $199,900 This home has 2,399 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4503 IDA LOUISE CT
4503 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large bath and walk in closet. Small bedroom with walk in closet - 2 car garage washer dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8313 Alexandria Dr
8313 Alexandria Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,680
2275 sqft
- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full baths, two living areas, spacious 2,275 sq feet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Separate shower and garden tub in master bath and large walkin closet in master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Canyon, TX

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

