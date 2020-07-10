Apartment List
/
TX
/
bullard
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX with washer-dryer

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6903 La Hacienda
6903 La Hacienda Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1832 sqft
6903 La Hacienda Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Remodel in Flint! Coming Soon! - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home that has everything your family needs! This home has been completely remodeled and has an open design concept that

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 08:40am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #104
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
14659 CR 2191 #104 Available 08/01/20 14659 CR 2191 #104 - **PLEASE NOTE** This unit is not available for a July move-in. It is available for an August move-in. It is currently available for a scheduled showing.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8142 Tina
8142 Tina Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1382 sqft
8142 Tina Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom in South Tyler! - Wonderful location in South Tyler! 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
403 W Heritage Dr
403 W Heritage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1906 sqft
Convenient South Tyler location. Close to Target, Walmart and Cumberland mall.

Similar Pages

Bullard Apartments with BalconyBullard Apartments with Parking
Bullard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Athens, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Whitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College