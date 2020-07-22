805 West Main #301

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

805 W. Main St. Unit #301 - Welcome to The Bend in Bullard, a gorgeous, gated community located conveniently in front of the intermediary school in Bullard, boasting a pedestrian access gate leading directly from the property to the school grounds.



This duplex features granite countertops, recessed lighting, large living areas, a privacy fenced-in backyard, an open concept kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and a fresh, modern look. We maintain all of the lawns so relax and just enjoy your new home!



The bill for Water, Trash, and Sewer service is a fixed amount paid along with your rent every month to reduce the hassle of any extra bills. Electric service is a resident responsibility. Call Josh today for a personal tour of this lovely home!



Located in the Bullard Independent School District, the schools include the Early Childhood School for Pre-K Kindergarten, Primary School for grades 1-2, Elementary School for grades 3-4, Intermediate School for grades 5-6, Middle School for grades 7-8, and High School for grades 9-12.



There is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. of heated & cooled living space in the unit.



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP

Where Experience Matters



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



(RLNE5831676)