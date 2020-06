Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

This fully furnished home sits in the middle of the Golf Course. It features2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite tile flooring and large windows that let in plenty of sunlight! Come and enjoy a nice relaxing walk on the Course or enjoy the view right from the patio!!! This property now available. . This home can be rented on a month to month basis or for a longer term at a negotiable rate. Tenants will have access to the community pool and gym at no extra cost. This property is tenant occupied. Will be available on July 01, 2020.