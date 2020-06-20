745 MEDIA LUNA RD.

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

Riquelme Suites features 12 1 bedroom suites for Lease.There are 2 buildings with suites: Building B ITALIA has suite VENZIA B1,suite PIZA B2,suite MILANO B3 and suite ROMA B4. Building C ESPANA has suite TOLEDO C1,suite SEVILLA C2,suite CADIZ C3,suite SALAMANCA C4,suite SANTANDER C5, suite BARCELONA C6, suite MADRID C7 and suite SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA C8.Depending on size there are 3 different prices a tenant can choose from.The 900 sq.ft suite is $1,850.00 with a $1,850.00 deposit.The second larger option is $2,000.00 with a $2,000.00 deposit and the third option has a larger living area and a formal dining with a table and 6 chairs with a price of $2,350.00 and a $2,350,00 deposit