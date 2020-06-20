All apartments in Brownsville
Find more places like 745 MEDIA LUNA RD..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsville, TX
/
745 MEDIA LUNA RD.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:22 PM

745 MEDIA LUNA RD.

745 Media Luna St · (956) 343-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brownsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

745 Media Luna St, Brownsville, TX 78520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 RentalSuites · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Riquelme Suites features 12 1 bedroom suites for Lease.There are 2 buildings with suites: Building B ITALIA has suite VENZIA B1,suite PIZA B2,suite MILANO B3 and suite ROMA B4. Building C ESPANA has suite TOLEDO C1,suite SEVILLA C2,suite CADIZ C3,suite SALAMANCA C4,suite SANTANDER C5, suite BARCELONA C6, suite MADRID C7 and suite SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA C8.Depending on size there are 3 different prices a tenant can choose from.The 900 sq.ft suite is $1,850.00 with a $1,850.00 deposit.The second larger option is $2,000.00 with a $2,000.00 deposit and the third option has a larger living area and a formal dining with a table and 6 chairs with a price of $2,350.00 and a $2,350,00 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have any available units?
745 MEDIA LUNA RD. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
Is 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. currently offering any rent specials?
745 MEDIA LUNA RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. pet-friendly?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsville.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. offer parking?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not offer parking.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have a pool?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not have a pool.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have accessible units?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 MEDIA LUNA RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 745 MEDIA LUNA RD.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir
Brownsville, TX 78521
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802
Brownsville, TX 78526

Similar Pages

Brownsville 1 BedroomsBrownsville 2 Bedrooms
Brownsville Apartments with ParkingBrownsville Apartments with Pool
Brownsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXAlton, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity