All apartments in Brownsville
Find more places like 2064 E VAN BUREN ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsville, TX
/
2064 E VAN BUREN ST.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:46 AM

2064 E VAN BUREN ST.

2064 East Van Buren Street · (956) 443-1151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brownsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2064 East Van Buren Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Completely renovated private unit one block from UTRGV/TSC. Enjoy the comfort of your own private space without having to share with a roommate(s). There are two separate units on the property sharing a fenced in area for your furry companion! Both units feature mini-splits, modern fixtures, granite counters, appliances, water, electricity, cable, and WiFi perfect for any student who wishes to focus on school and/or work. The property is minutes from the downtown shopping and entertainment areas, minutes from the expressway and school events. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have any available units?
2064 E VAN BUREN ST. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have?
Some of 2064 E VAN BUREN ST.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2064 E VAN BUREN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. is pet friendly.
Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. offer parking?
No, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have a pool?
No, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have accessible units?
No, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 E VAN BUREN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2064 E VAN BUREN ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802
Brownsville, TX 78526
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir
Brownsville, TX 78521

Similar Pages

Brownsville 1 BedroomsBrownsville 2 Bedrooms
Brownsville Apartments with ParkingBrownsville Apartments with Pool
Brownsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXAlton, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity