2064 E VAN BUREN ST.

Amenities
Completely renovated private unit one block from UTRGV/TSC. Enjoy the comfort of your own private space without having to share with a roommate(s). There are two separate units on the property sharing a fenced in area for your furry companion! Both units feature mini-splits, modern fixtures, granite counters, appliances, water, electricity, cable, and WiFi perfect for any student who wishes to focus on school and/or work. The property is minutes from the downtown shopping and entertainment areas, minutes from the expressway and school events. Must See!!