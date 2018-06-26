2064 E VAN BUREN ST.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Completely renovated private unit one block from UTRGV/TSC. Enjoy the comfort of your own private space without having to share with a roommate(s). There are two separate units on the property sharing a fenced in area for your furry companion! Both units feature mini-splits, modern fixtures, granite counters, appliances, water, electricity, cable, and WiFi perfect for any student who wishes to focus on school and/or work. The property is minutes from the downtown shopping and entertainment areas, minutes from the expressway and school events. Must See!!