102 Pine St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:10 AM

102 Pine St.

102 Pine St · (903) 720-0089
Location

102 Pine St, Atlanta, TX 75551

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Pine St. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE SOON! APPLY TODAY! - Dont miss out taking applications now! Apply today for this spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Atlanta, Tx. This property features a circle drive, covered parking, large fenced backyard, & a 168 sq ft workshop or storage building. Located within a very sort distance of banking, dollar store, Walmart, & dining. Inside there is plenty of space and some classic charm like hardwood floors and an upstairs loft with half bath! Submit an application today or Text/Call 903-720-0089 for more information. To qualify applicants must have an income of 3xs the rent, must provide current and previous landlord reference, and have no evictions on your background.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5153697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Pine St. have any available units?
102 Pine St. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 102 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
102 Pine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 102 Pine St. offer parking?
Yes, 102 Pine St. does offer parking.
Does 102 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 102 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 102 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 102 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
