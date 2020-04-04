102 Pine St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE SOON! APPLY TODAY! - Dont miss out taking applications now! Apply today for this spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Atlanta, Tx. This property features a circle drive, covered parking, large fenced backyard, & a 168 sq ft workshop or storage building. Located within a very sort distance of banking, dollar store, Walmart, & dining. Inside there is plenty of space and some classic charm like hardwood floors and an upstairs loft with half bath! Submit an application today or Text/Call 903-720-0089 for more information. To qualify applicants must have an income of 3xs the rent, must provide current and previous landlord reference, and have no evictions on your background.



No Cats Allowed



