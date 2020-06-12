/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX
136 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
$
Lake Houston
24 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
$
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
$
Lake Houston
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Lake Houston
28 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Kingwood
23 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
13 Units Available
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,037
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
$
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
$
Kingwood
54 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
13 Units Available
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1174 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Atascocita Pines Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,454
1954 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Kingwood
21 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Humble
8 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1368 sqft
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Kingwood
39 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Kingwood
26 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
83 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1286 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1249 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!
