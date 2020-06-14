/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
52 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Signal Mountain, TN
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
940 James Blvd
940 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
Prime Signal Mountain Location Across from golf course! - This location on Signal Mountain simply cannot be beat!! 1 bedroom with office, 1 bath, kitchen with all appliances. Access to use washer/dryer free of charge just outside your kitchen door.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Mountain
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Mountain
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
1050 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Falling Water - Browntown
17 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
780 sqft
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
776 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.