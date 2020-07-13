115 Birkdale Drive

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now Leasing a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Oakland.



2225 SF

Wood and Tile Flooring

Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package

Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash

Surround Tile Tub

Double Vanity In Master Bath

Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath

3 Bedrooms Down

1 Bedroom Up With Full Bath



Picture is a stock picture.



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 1 to speak to an Agent.



Minimum Security Deposit is $2000 and is conditional based upon overall credit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.