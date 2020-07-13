All apartments in Oakland
115 Birkdale Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

115 Birkdale Drive

115 Birkdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

115 Birkdale Dr, Oakland, TN 38060

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.
Now Leasing a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Oakland.

2225 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tub
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath
3 Bedrooms Down
1 Bedroom Up With Full Bath

Picture is a stock picture.

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 1 to speak to an Agent.

Minimum Security Deposit is $2000 and is conditional based upon overall credit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

