10 Green Hills Drive

We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook, or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.
Now leasing a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Oakland. Located off of Highway 64 this home offers the following:
1774 SF
Wood Flooring
Tile Flooring
Designer Paint
2 Car Garage
Fenced Yard
Call us today to learn more about this brand new home. 901-244-4453 ex 3
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.