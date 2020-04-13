All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 10 Green Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, TN
/
10 Green Hills Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:20 PM

10 Green Hills Drive

10 Green Hills Dr · (901) 244-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 Green Hills Dr, Oakland, TN 38060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook, or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.

Now leasing a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Oakland. Located off of Highway 64 this home offers the following:

1774 SF
Wood Flooring
Tile Flooring
Designer Paint
2 Car Garage
Fenced Yard

Call us today to learn more about this brand new home. 901-244-4453 ex 3

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Green Hills Drive have any available units?
10 Green Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 Green Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Green Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Green Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Green Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Green Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Green Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Green Hills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakland 3 BedroomsOakland Apartments with Garage
Oakland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TN
Ripley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity