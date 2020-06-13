/
maynardville
3 Apartments for rent in Maynardville, TN📍
3 Units Available
Bull Run Creek Apartments
1330 Main St, Maynardville, TN
1 Bedroom
$515
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bull Run Creek Apartments in Maynardville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Maynardville
1 Unit Available
7342 English Park Way
7342 English Park Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
7342 English Park Way Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo - (RLNE5851644)
1 Unit Available
7328 English Park Way
7328 English Park Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
7328 English Park Way Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo - (RLNE5851634)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maynardville, the median rent is $376 for a studio, $479 for a 1-bedroom, $588 for a 2-bedroom, and $765 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maynardville, check out our monthly Maynardville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maynardville area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.