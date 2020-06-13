Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Maynardville, TN

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Bull Run Creek Apartments
1330 Main St, Maynardville, TN
1 Bedroom
$515
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bull Run Creek Apartments in Maynardville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Maynardville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7342 English Park Way
7342 English Park Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
7342 English Park Way Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo - (RLNE5851644)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7328 English Park Way
7328 English Park Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
7328 English Park Way Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo - (RLNE5851634)

Median Rent in Maynardville

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Maynardville is $479, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $588.
Studio
$376
1 Bed
$479
2 Beds
$588

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maynardville?
In Maynardville, the median rent is $376 for a studio, $479 for a 1-bedroom, $588 for a 2-bedroom, and $765 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maynardville, check out our monthly Maynardville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maynardville?
Some of the colleges located in the Maynardville area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maynardville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maynardville from include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Seymour, and Farragut.

