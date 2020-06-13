Apartment List
13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 Marion Street
105 Marion St, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
611 Lord Avenue
611 Lord Avenue, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
Real bamboo floors! Newly installed electric fireplace. Walk-in tile shower with a luxurious 4 shower head shower-tower. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 0.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1010 East Harper Avenue
1010 East Harper Avenue, Maryville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés,
Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8115 Robins Nest Ln
8115 Robin Nest Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
8115 Robins Nest Ln Available 08/01/20 Bearden Home, 3bed, 2.5bath, 2 living areas - This single family home is the perfect place for you! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 living areas Kitchen is spacious with a large island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1808 sqft
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maryville, TN

Finding an apartment in Maryville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

