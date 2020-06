Amenities

Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town. New carpet and paint, updated kitchens and baths. Pergola on Patio for outdoor living and entertaining.