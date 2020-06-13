Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with balcony

7 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$605
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
8 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Knob Creek Historic District
29 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
$
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
305-1 W Main Street
305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
685 sqft
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

South Side Johnson City
1 Unit Available
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.

Downtown Johnson City
1 Unit Available
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)

1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.

West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
303 West Watauga Avenue - 4
303 West Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Has balcony access which is the perfect size for a table and chairs. Laundry hookups are in the unit. Close to downtown. Has off street parking behind the building.

South Side Johnson City
1 Unit Available
111 Terrace Court B Building - 4
111 Terrace Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Beautiful park-like setting. Located close to transportation. Great Apartment. Nice. Quiet. Conveniently located. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment. Beautiful parklike setting. Mature trees and greenbelt.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson City

Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.

1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson City

1 Unit Available
346 Eastland Drive
346 Eastland Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3977 sqft
346 Eastland Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice and spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom one level ranch home with finished basement. Kitchen fully stocked with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.

1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.

1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.

1 Unit Available
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.

1 Unit Available
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
$
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Johnson City, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Johnson City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

