2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Knob Creek Historic District
30 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Downtown Johnson City
1 Unit Available
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson City
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
152 Gray Station Road
152 Gray Station Road, Spurgeon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Gray Station Road in Spurgeon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson City
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312-4 W. Main St.
312 W Main St, Jonesborough, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1431 sqft
312-4 W. Main St. Jonesborough, TN 37659 - Downtown living In the middle of Historical Jonesborough this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious Condo is situated in the well-established Academy Hill area of Downtown Jonesborough, TN.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Kingsport
5 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1124 sqft
Move-in special : Rent a two bedroom for the price of a 1 bedroom and we will move you in for free! Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in downtown Kingsport! As a resident, youll enjoy modern interior design in
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
