148 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN with parking

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,088
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Kimbrough Road #3
1983 Kimbrough Road, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1400 sqft
2BR/2.5ba townhome in heart of Germantown! Includes water and most lawn maintenance! Pets are owner approval, fees apply! - Two story townhome in Germantown, Renovated kitchen w stainless appliances, eat in area, fridge, washer & dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Poplar Estates
7124 BLUE GRASS
7124 Blue Grass Lane, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
High END rental in Germantown/Poplar Estates/Riverdale Ready August 1st!!! Like new 4BR's-all up, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Poplar Pines
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2
6617 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7184 NESHOBA RD
7184 Neshoba Road, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
For more information, contact Lisa Harris at (901) 870-6362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080113 to view more pictures of this property. Updated home in the Riverdale School district.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,172
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
3425 Bent Grass Cove
3425 Bent Grass Cove, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
7610 sqft
5BR/6ba home, 7600 sq ft, located on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen! - Incredible estate home on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Guard gated community! 5BR, 4 full baths and two half baths, 7600 sq ft, 5 fireplaces!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1560 Kirby Parkway
1560 Kirby Parkway, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1454 sqft
Available immediately!! 2br/2.5ba town home available July 3rd! Great location! Pets are not allowed. - Showings may begin July 3rd. Call to book your showing @ 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm. All applicants must qualify per CLPM.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$946
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
River Oaks
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
16 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
City Guide for Germantown, TN

"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Germantown, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Germantown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

