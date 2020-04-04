All apartments in Elizabethton
Last updated April 4 2020

130 Pine Knot

130 Pine Knot · (423) 239-0100
Location

130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN 37601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Pine Knot · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms. This home comes complete with brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout including the doors and the trim. Brand new heat and air units recently installed. Master bedroom on the main level with two large bedrooms upstairs. The detached two car garage provides plenty of room for your vehicle, storage, or any upcoming projects. Outside of the home you will find a perfect back deck for entertaining and a rocking chair front porch with a beautiful view of the East Tennessee mountains. Make 130 Pine Knot Lane your new home.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Pine Knot have any available units?
130 Pine Knot has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 130 Pine Knot currently offering any rent specials?
130 Pine Knot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Pine Knot pet-friendly?
No, 130 Pine Knot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethton.
Does 130 Pine Knot offer parking?
Yes, 130 Pine Knot does offer parking.
Does 130 Pine Knot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Pine Knot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Pine Knot have a pool?
No, 130 Pine Knot does not have a pool.
Does 130 Pine Knot have accessible units?
No, 130 Pine Knot does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Pine Knot have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Pine Knot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Pine Knot have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Pine Knot does not have units with air conditioning.
