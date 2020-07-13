/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TN with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
38 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
8 Units Available
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,088
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
10355 Godwin Road
10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2021 sqft
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
10014 Branley Oak Drive
10014 Branley Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
8930 Lake Springs Cove
8930 Lake Springs Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1398 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
86 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
51 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
Quail Ridge
4200 Trenton Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1521 sqft
Units with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Modern community with tennis courts, a swimming pool, an indoor fitness center, and golf course views. Close to Bartlett Elementary School and the Walmart Supercenter.
Similar Pages
Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors