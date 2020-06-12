/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, TN
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Gray's Creek
19 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Hunters Hollow South
5 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
111 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Hunters Hollow North
72 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1219 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
1 Unit Available
8345 Bridge Creek Drive
8345 Bridge Creek Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
8345 Bridge Creek Dr, Cordova, TN - Come and check out this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. It offers lots of cabinet and counter space, a living room/dining combo, pantry and great family time space. No pets and no inside smoking please.
1 Unit Available
1506 Estacada Way
1506 Estacada Way, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
1506 Estacada Way - Lovely Cordova Rental+ Self Tour Through Rently+ New Floors & paint - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent. Located near major Hwys, restaurants, and local shops.
Wolfchase
3 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.
1 Unit Available
1490 Beaver Trail Drive
1490 Beaver Trail Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
Come see this Great home! - This quaint two bedroom and two bath home is located in a great Neighborhood in Cordova. Its kitchen comes complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, and Stove. The home itself has a fully fenced yard as well.
1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
