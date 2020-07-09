Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
64128
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM
Browse Apartments in 64128
3326 Bales Avenue
3623 Agnes Avenue
3803 Vineyard Road
2959 E. 28th St.
3519 Benton Boulevard
3310 Agnes Avenue - 1
3227 S Benton Ave
5431 East 27th Street - B2
5423 E 27th St - 2E
3719 Indiana Avenue
3713 Cleveland Ave
3838 Chestnut Avenue
3643 S. Benton Blvd.
5425 East 27th Street
3816 Benton Blvd
3820 Bales Avenue
3253 Lockridge Avenue
3325 Chestnut Ave
3300 Spruce Ave
3315 Agnes Ave
3706 East 29th Street
2953 Victor St
3421 Askew Ave
3635 Norton
3328 Norton Avenue
3739 Indiana St
3224 E 28th St
3112 Chelsea Ave
3310 College Avenue
2833 Van Brunt Boulevard
3034 East 32 Street
3740 Chestnut Avenue
3512 Cypress Ave
2912 Lockridge - 1W
3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133
2821 E 33rd St
3814 Askew Ave
3808 Bellefontaine Ave
2747 Quincy Avenue
3214 E. 30th Ter.
3517 Elmwood Ave
3315 Agnes Ave B
3001 Poplar Avenue
3417 Bellefontaine Avenue
3611 Chestnut Avenue
2933 Spruce Ave
2806 Wenzel Ave
3341 Agnes Ave
3336 Norton Avenue
2635 Victor Street
3229 Kensington Ave.
3728 Myrtle Avenue
5023 East Linwood Boulevard
3311 E 34th St
2825 Askew Avenue
3531 Bales Ave
3633 Norton Ave
3219 Lockridge Ave
3015 Indiana Ave
3801 Bellefontaine Ave
2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S
3016 East 32 Street
3837 Benton Blvd
3710 Myrtle Avenue
3214 e 31st Street
3308 Agnes Avenue
3032 Elmwood Ave
3229 E. 27th St.
3420 Askew Avenue
3217 East 32nd
3818 Agnes Avenue
3532 Spruce Avenue
3212 Cypress Avenue
3326 Agnes Ave
3341 Agnes Ave
3310 Bales Avenue
3343 Bellefontaine Ave
3316 Cypress Ave
3510 Benton Blvd.
4214 E 36th St
3706 Bellefontaine
2731 Elmwood Ave
2722 Brighton Ave
3009 East 27th Street
3304 Askew
3740 Elmwood Ave II-094
3739 Agnes Ave
3725 Agnes Avenue
3431 Askew Avenue
3530 Elmwood Avenue
3325 Askew Ave
2704 Benton Boulevard - 3S
3601 East 27th Street
5431 East 27th Street - M1
2833 Askew Ave
3531 Benton Blvd
3225 Lockridge Ave
3236 Mersington
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton
3617 College Avenue
3536 College Avenue
3430 Monroe Avenue
3738 Myrtle Avenue
3242 Norton
3443 Jackson Avenue
3025 Indiana Avenue
3441 Agnes Ave
3515 Monroe Ave
3217 Montgall Ave
2946 Brighton Ave
3004 Monroe Ave.
3633 Bales Ave
3033 Elmwood Ave
2921 Bales Avenue
3827 Agnes Ave.
2815 Monroe Avenue
3408 E 35th St
2912 Lockridge - 1W
3240 Victor Street
3812 Indiana Avenue
3229 E. 27th St.
3731 Benton Boulevard
3301 Bales Avenue
3524 Bales Ave
3409 Monroe Ave.
3520 Benton Boulevard
3229 East 32nd
2945 Lockridge Ave
3600 Cleaveland Avenue
5033 EAST LINWOOD BLVD
5423 E 27th St - 1E
2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N
3414 Monroe
3618 Chestnut Avenue
3404 Chestnut Ave
2954 E 29th St
3330 Agnes Avenue
8400 East 39th Street
6903 Jackson Ave
3717 Monroe Ave
2808 Monroe Avenue
3309 Askew Avenue
2741 Askew Avenue
3112 Benton Boulevard - 3S
3521 Askew Ave
3800 Chestnut Avenue