Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

3004 Monroe Ave.

3004 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3304 Monroe has a nice size front porch with a few stairs. A refrigerator and stove included in the kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Monroe Ave. have any available units?
3004 Monroe Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Monroe Ave. have?
Some of 3004 Monroe Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Monroe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Monroe Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Monroe Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3004 Monroe Ave. offer parking?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Monroe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Monroe Ave. have a pool?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Monroe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Monroe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Monroe Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
