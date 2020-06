Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal extra storage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Pineview Apartments



Nice 2 bedroom apartment in Spearfish, upstairs with balcony, new carpets and linoleum just installed, washer/dryer hookups in apartment. Extra storage. 710.00 plus electrical. W/S/G paid. No smoking, no pets. Deposit and references required.If you want to apply, please contact us first. Please call 605-641-5455

No Pets Allowed



