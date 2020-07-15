/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD
901 S 5th Avenue
901 5th Avenue, Brandon, SD
901 S 5th Avenue Available 07/20/20 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, two story - Breathtaking LAKE VIEWS abound at this grand two story in Brandon.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1405 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
913 S. Gordon
913 South Gordon Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1820 sqft
913 S. Gordon Available 06/01/20 Move In Ready House - Welcome to your new home. Nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch style house with a bonus room in the basement. Fenced back yard with a two car garage located on the east side of Sioux Falls.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
North End West
715 N Prairie Ave
715 North Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1/2 off first months rent!!!! - Beautiful single family home located near downtown Sioux Falls. This home has all of the quirks of an older property while also having the luxuries of updated appliances and renovations.
Beadie Greenway
514 S 5th Ave
514 South 5th Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home near downtown! - Great single family house! Centrally located near downtown on 5th Avenue. Off-street parking. Fenced in backyard. Nicely updated roof, windows, siding, and deck.
Augustana
1900 S Prairie Ave
1900 S Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.
3004 S West Ave
3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1110 sqft
QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - SHOWINGS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 1. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls.
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$925
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.
Augustana
1900 South Prairie Avenue
1900 South Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020. If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.
2721 South Maywood Drive
2721 South Maywood Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
THIS HOUSE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AUGUST 1. MORE PICTURES WILL COME AS THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the East side of Sioux Falls.
6604 East 45th Street
6604 East 45th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2000 sqft
$1075 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1599 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE! To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.
Whittier
525 N Cliff Avenue
525 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$899
1065 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near downtown Sioux Falls and area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more.
Augustana
1913 S Walts Ave
1913 South Walts Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
4.5BR/1.5BA Single Family House - Large 4.5 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Sioux Falls. Lots of character and central air, located across the street from Augusta Campus.
Emerson
108 South Garfield Avenue
108 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $775 WITH $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF LEASE!!! The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.
Whittier
525 North Cliff Avenue
525 North Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$599
1065 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! Amenities of this Home Include: *3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone *Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood