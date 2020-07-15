/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Teakwood Street
1115 Teakwood Street, Brandon, SD
2 Bedrooms
$430
750 sqft
$430 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT AND $730 + $25 Base Utility Fee FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! *Just minutes from Sioux Falls *Great location...
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
408 North Sioux Boulevard
408 N Sioux Blvd, Brandon, SD
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
$650 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $950 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!! To take a tour of the unit, click here: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$805
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
5 Units Available
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$840
1069 sqft
Contemporary residential complex near Journey Elementary School in southeastern Sioux Falls. Carpeted units with dens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, window treatments, balconies, and kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
22 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 19 at 03:32 PM
2 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$740
820 sqft
Soak up quiet living near downtown Sioux Falls. Apartments feature private balconies and patios and a dining nook. Pet-friendly community with a playground area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
209 S. Holly Ave
209 South Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$735
660 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home - 2 bedroom ranch with no basement. Updated bathroom, laminate flooring in kitchen, and fresh paint in this neat and clean home. Concrete drive for off street parking. Garden shed for your outdoor supplies.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
219 South Menlo Avenue
219 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$599
973 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL SIX MONTHS AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 South Melanie Lane
1712 South Melanie Lane, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$450
875 sqft
$450 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $750 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4609 East 26th Street
4609 East 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$499
900 sqft
$499 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $765 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
101 S Western Ave Unit 6
101 South Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
1080 sqft
Centrally Located: Private, spacious apartment with valuted ceilings in an established neighborhood. Close to both downtown and I-29 plus within walking distance of hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1007 South Cleveland Avenue - 1
1007 South Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
850 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom that has been remodeled recently with paint, new carpet, blinds and light fixtures. Close to amenities on east side Sioux Falls. Great quiet location for any prospective renter.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4316 East 26th Street
4316 East 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$724
875 sqft
The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom unit with lots of living space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Center Avenue - 5
201 Center Ave, Garretson, SD
2 Bedrooms
$625
725 sqft
This great apartment is ready for you to move in today! Remodeled kitchen and brand new flooring awaits you. This apartment has ample off-street parking. The building has new ownership and are making this an amazing place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
215 South Menlo Avenue
215 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
$375 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.