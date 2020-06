Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft. Jackson, and Interstate 77! This home has the popular Kimberly floor plan by Hurricane Construction, including three bedrooms 2-1/2 baths, a kitchen with bar seating, a 1-car garage, and a master suite featuring a soaking garden tub and walk-in closet. Call to schedule your private viewing today!



(RLNE4527688)