252 Lee Ln

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Available 07/01/20 Cottage Duplex, 3 bed & 2.5 bath - Property Id: 288678



Located in a quiet neighborhood just off Bypass 123 close to daycare, elementary school, and downtown.

The home has an open floor plan, and spacious kitchen has a custom island, new granite counter tops, and tile back-splash. First floor master has an on-suite and walk-in closet. Master bath has a double bowl vanity, water closet, and linen closet. Main floor has low maintenance stamped concrete floors, freshly shampooed carpets on stairs and secondary bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with over sized closets. All baths have granite counter tops & upgraded vanity cabinets. The outdoor space on this property feels like a personal oasis! Fresh sod, paver patio with firepit and covered patio area with ceiling fan, needs to be seen in person! All appliances stay, including washer & dryer. The home has plenty of storage, with two outdoor storage sheds included.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Lessee must agree to upkeep of lawn and all outdoor spaces.

No Pets Allowed



