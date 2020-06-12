All apartments in Seneca
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

109 E South 4th St

109 East South 4th Street · (303) 594-9347
Location

109 East South 4th Street, Seneca, SC 29678

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $775 · Avail. Jun 16

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 06/16/20 Villas at Seneca - Property Id: 46578

Nestled in the Historic District of Seneca. Recently upgraded and newer appliances added, the Villas @ Seneca are now ready for you.
2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhouse convenient to shopping, hospital and schools. Within walking distance of bus route and 4 blocks from the famed Ram Cat Alley. Full kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Internet available. Washer and dryer connections, water included, central heat and a/c make this a place you will look forward to coming home to.
Available for move-in around June 16, 2020, application fee $39, credited towards month 2 rent payment; Security deposit $775 required. Will consider shorter lease for higher rent.
Pet free, smoke free. Apply online, send email for application link and/or to set up a showing. We screen carefully - credit, rental history and income enough to cover the rent & utilities. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in South Carolina.
Private patio and ample off street parking right outside your door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46578
Property Id 46578

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

