109 E South 4th St

Available 06/16/20



Nestled in the Historic District of Seneca. Recently upgraded and newer appliances added, the Villas @ Seneca are now ready for you.

2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhouse convenient to shopping, hospital and schools. Within walking distance of bus route and 4 blocks from the famed Ram Cat Alley. Full kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Internet available. Washer and dryer connections, water included, central heat and a/c make this a place you will look forward to coming home to.

Available for move-in around June 16, 2020, application fee $39, credited towards month 2 rent payment; Security deposit $775 required. Will consider shorter lease for higher rent.

Pet free, smoke free. Apply online, send email for application link and/or to set up a showing. We screen carefully - credit, rental history and income enough to cover the rent & utilities. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in South Carolina.

Private patio and ample off street parking right outside your door.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46578

No Pets Allowed



