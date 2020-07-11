/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
2566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. This can be a 2-3 bedroom home depending on your needs. Individual leases available. It is available July 31.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J
304 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lake view from your own private patio in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 3rd floor in Kiskadee Parke. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
326 Kiskadee Loop
326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1525 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision! The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$580
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
318 Kiskadee Loop
318 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shared kitchen / laundry/ utilities - Ideal for young professional. The unit is the upstairs of the townhome with small den area. This 2 story home includes an open floor plan of the main living areas.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! This fantastic condo in Kiskadee Parke is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor, and includes a bright kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Coming soon in Turnberry Park at Carolina Forest. This ground floor unit hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304
3947 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304 - 3947 Gladiola Ct. Available 07/15/20 Azalea Lakes - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished unit - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths. Bamboo Flooring in all Living areas and Bedrooms. Open Floor plan with large breakfast bar.
Last updated July 9 at 08:50pm
Contact for Availability
121 Ashley Park Dr
121 Ashley Park Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$850.00 is for a short term lease to expire in January 2021. For a 12 month lease the rate is $1100.00.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
434 Swanson Dr.
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
411 Seabert Rd.
411 Seabert Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
