480 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit G

- MYRTLE GREENS IN CONWAY, SC



***AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY AUGUST 17, 2020*****



FURNISHED 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens Unit 480-G.



Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.



Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.



Application fee is only $50.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3943997)