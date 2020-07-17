480 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit G

Amenities
- MYRTLE GREENS IN CONWAY, SC
***AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY AUGUST 17, 2020*****
FURNISHED 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens Unit 480-G.
Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.
Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.
Application fee is only $50.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3943997)