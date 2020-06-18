All apartments in Red Hill

Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H

360 Myrtle Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC 29526

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! -
2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H.

Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!!

AVAILABLE JULY 27, 2020!!!!!

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.

Application fee is only $50.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4414615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have any available units?
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Hill, SC.
Is 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H offer parking?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H has a pool.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have accessible units?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
