Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Murrells Inlet, SC with garage

Murrells Inlet apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Results within 1 mile of Murrells Inlet

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
727 Botany Loop
727 Botany Loop, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
727 Botany Loop, Murrells Inlet, SC~ Johns Bay @ Prince Creek~ One Level Living - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome centrally located in beautiful Murrells Inlet. Walking distance to dining, shopping and a lovely community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Murrells Inlet
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
344 Lumbee Cir
344 Lumbee Ci, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Like NEW 3BR 3baths 2car garage Hammocks at Mingo - Property Id: 300945 Mingo at Pawleys Island Beach style living Light and Bright two story three bedroom 3 Bath home has Plantation shutters wainscoting solid surface flooring

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1901 sqft
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard
Results within 10 miles of Murrells Inlet
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
57 Navigators Dr
57 Navigators Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is almost available. Come see it before the waitlist starts! Located of the South Causeway and close to the new Lowes Foods shopping center. The pictures speak for themselves.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Murrells Inlet, SC

Murrells Inlet apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

