7 Studio Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC

Studio apartments could offer the best of Irmo living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportatio... Read Guide >

105 Oak Park Drive Suite 5
105 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC
Studio
$1,780
1620 sqft
For Lease Attractive recent construction. Office/Retail building-heart of high traffic area-easy access to I-26/Lake Murray Blvd and Harbison. 1620 SF back middle unit reduced to $13.25 foot zero net, flexible lease terms. Attractive .
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
447 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.

704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office
City Guide for Irmo, SC

Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Irmo, SC

Studio apartments could offer the best of Irmo living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Irmo during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

